There is a day and location for York County Republican Committee monthly meetings for 2020. It will now be held the second Wednesday of the month in the new Community Program Room at the Wells Public Library, 1434 Post Road, U.S. Route 1. The next meeting will be Wednesday, March 11. Doors open 6:30 p.m.; the business meeting begins at 7 p.m. Special Guest Speaker Julie Rabinowitz, director of Policy and Communication for Maine People Before Politics, will discuss the details of the 2020 Supplemental Budget currently being negotiated and Maine’s participation in the Transportation and Climate Initiative. The remainder of the meeting will be devoted to hearing from York County Republican candidates and legislators. FMI or to be added to YCRC email list, contact [email protected] (207) 468-2395.

