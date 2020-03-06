The Portland Piano Trio will present a concert on Sunday, March 22 at Mechanics’ Hall in Portland. The concert begins at 4 p.m. and is free, although donations are encouraged. All proceeds benefit 240 Strings students in their violin, cello, piano, and chamber music studies.

The Portland Piano Trio will be the first ensemble in residence at New England Music Camp this summer. Musicians Tracey Jasas-Hardel (violin), Wayne Smith (cello), and Anastasia Antonacos (piano) have performed in concert halls around the world, including New York, Washington, D.C., Europe, and China. Recognized as “among the city’s must-hear groups” by critic Allan Kozinn, the trio is committed to bringing “energy, understanding, technique, insight, great beauty, humor, impressive ensemble, and shared musical values” to the music they play. Their varied programs feature traditional repertoire alongside newer works. The trio was chosen for a week-long residency two years in a row at the prestigious Avaloch Farm Institute in New Hampshire.

The program will feature “Café Music’ by Paul Schoenfield, whose catchy and boisterous style is inspired by fast-paced klezmer music; Franz Joseph Haydn’s “Gypsy” Trio; and Gabriel “Faure’s” Trio.

240 Strings, founded in 2016, cultivates young minds and hearts by providing free classical music education, while building community along the way. To learn more about 240 Strings or the performers, visit www.240strings.org or call 207-221-2613.

