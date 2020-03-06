The town of Biddeford has seen remarkable growth and change over the last five years. It has emerged as desirable community that is conveniently close to the Greater Portland, Portsmouth and Boston markets. Car commuting is optional with an Amtrak station right across the river in Saco.

“Biddeford is a great alternative for 26- and 66-year-olds,” says agent Tom Ranello, citing the overblown values within and surrounding Portland. What makes that area desirable—unique restaurants and shopping, nearby beaches and nature preserves—are all present in and around the Biddeford-Saco area.

Highlights Biddeford is on the upswing with affordable real estate in a growing business and residential community

With interest rates at their lowest since 2012, there’s no better time to take out a mortgage for many people

Featured home is perfect for first-time buyers or downsizers: single level, big yard and an attached garage on a dead-end street

This single level home is easy to maintain with vinyl siding, windows and a durable, architectural shingle roof. The total lot is a third of an acre, with a large, fenced-in backyard. Families will appreciate that the home is within walking and biking distance to local schools.

With RE/MAX Shoreline, Tom and Julia Ranello know buying a home is a personal experience. As skilled agents and thoughtful neighbors, they are dedicated to helping clients find their dream homes.

67 Westmore Ave. is listed at $250,000 by Tom and Julia Ranello. An open house takes place this Sunday, March 8 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Please contact them at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].

