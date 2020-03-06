Maine’s $7 billion tourism industry is built on access to an available workforce – one that is facing special challenges these days. How do hospitality operators find and keep good employees? What new strategies are working? Join us for a solutions-focused discussion on April 15.

This event takes place before the library officially opens, so please enter on Elm Street, located across the street from the METRO hub for easy public transportation access. The library’s bicycle racks are right by this entrance as well.

Doors open at 7:15 a.m. Program starts at 7:45 a.m. Street parking is free until 9:00 a.m.

Thank you to Coffee By Design, who will serve a complimentary selection of roasts and teas to attendees.

About the moderator: Hosted by Business Projects Editor Carol Coultas. Carol Coultas has been practicing journalism in Maine since the mid-‘80s and focusing on business journalism since 2003. She oversaw an award-winning staff as the business editor at the Press Herald from 2014 to 2019. This year, she transitioned to a new role as Business Projects Editor, focusing on events, an intern program and other projects to support quality, Maine business journalism.

