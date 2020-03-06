LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 1 Kansas wrapped up the Big 12 regular-season men’s basketball title Saturday, beating Texas Tech 66-62 behind Udoka Azubuike’s 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Devon Dotson scored 17 points and Ochai Agbaji had 12 for the Jayhawks (28-3, 17-1 Big 12), the Big 12’s first champion in decade with only one loss in league play. Kansas was 15-1 in 2009-10, two seasons before the Big 12 expanded to an 18-game schedule.

Texas Tech (18-13, 9-9), last year’s national runner-up after sharing the Big 12 title with Kansas State, had a chance to tie the game with 2.8 seconds left. But Davide Moretti, who made a 3-pointer only seconds earlier, missed another one from long range. The Red Raiders guard fell to floor after contact with Marcus Garrett, but no foul was called.

WEST VIRGINIA 76, (4) BAYLOR 64: Emmitt Matthews scored a season-high 18 points, freshman Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the Mountaineers (21-10, 9-9 Big 12) upset the Bears (26-4, 15-3) in Morgantown, West Virginia.

(6) KENTUCKY 71, FLORIDA 70: Nick Richards scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, and the Wildcats (25-6, 15-3 Southeastern Conference) rallied from 18 points down to beat the Gators (19-12, 11-7) in Gainesville, Florida.

(7) FLORIDA STATE 80, BOSTON COLLEGE 62: Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points, and the Seminoles (26-5, 16-4 ACC) won their first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title with a victory over the visiting Eagles (13-18, 7-13).

(22) VIRGINIA 57, (10) LOUISVILLE 54: Kihei Clark scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, and the Cavaliers (23-7, 15-5 Atlantic Coast) recovered after blowing a 14-point second- half lead to beat the Cardinals (24-7, 15-5) in Charlottesville, Virginia.

(11) CREIGHTON 77, (8) SETON HALL 60: Marcus Zegarowski made all five of his 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, and the Bluejays (24-7, 13-5 Big East) earned a share of the Big East regular-season title with a victory over the Pirates (21-9, 13-5) in Omaha, Nebraska.

Seton Hall lost its last two games and will be the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. Villanova also won a share of the regular-season title and is the No. 2 seed.

(12) DUKE 89, NORTH CAROLINA 76: Vernon Carey Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Blue Devils (25-6, 15-5 Atlantic Coast) beat the Tar Heels (13-18, 6-14) in Durham, North Carolina.

(14) VILLANOVA 70, GEORGETOWN 69: Jermaine Samuels made a three-point play with 5.6 seconds left as the Wildcats (24-7, 13-5 Big East) edged the Hoyas (15-16, 5-13) in Washington.

(17) AUBURN 85, TENNESSEE 63: Samir Doughty made 8 of 13 3-pointers and finished with 32 points as the Tigers (25-6, 12-6 Southeastern Conference) defeated the Volunteers (17-14, 9-9) in Knoxville, Tennessee.

NORTHWESTERN 80, (20) PENN STATE 69: Miller Kopp scored 21 points, and the Wildcats (8-22, 3-17 Big Ten) upset the Nittany Lions (21-10, 11-9) in Evanston, Illinois.

(24) WISCONSIN 60, INDIANA 56: Nate Reuvers scored 17 points and the Badgers (21-10, 14-6 Big Ten) held the Hoosiers (19-12, 9-11) to just one basket over the final 10 minutes, rallying for a victory at Bloomington, Indiana, that gave them at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

UMBC 73, NEW HAMPSHIRE 67: K.J. Jackson scored 20 points and fourth-seeded Maryland-Baltimore County (16-16) cashed in on turnovers to beat No. 5 New Hampshire (15-15) in an America East quarterfinal in Baltimore.

WOMEN

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 90, (25) ARKANSAS 64: Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 21 points to lead the Gamecocks (31-1) to their 25th straight victory and into the SEC Tournament championship game in Greenville, South Carolina.

(22) FLORIDA STATE 62, (4) LOUISVILLE 60: Nausia Woolfolk scored 16 points, Kiah Gillespie had 15 points and 16 rebounds and the Seminoles (24-7) upset the Cardinals (28-4) in Greensboro, North Carolina, to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game for the second time in school history.

(5) UCONN 94, TEMPLE 61: Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points to lead six UConn players in double-figures as the Huskies (27-3) routed the Owls (16-15) in an American Athletic Conference quarterfinal in Uncasville, Connecticut.

(6) MARYLAND 66, (20) INDIANA 51: Freshman Diamond Miller scored 15 points as the Terrapins (27-4) beat the Hoosiers (24-8) in the Big Ten semifinals in Indianapolis.

Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes scored 10 points for Indiana.

(10) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 82, BOSTON COLLEGE 75: Aislinn Konig and Jada Boyd each scored 16 points to lead the Wolfpack (27-4) past the Eagles (20-12) in an Atlantic Coast Conference semifinal at Greensboro, North Carolina.

VCU 60, FORDHAM 55: Taya Robinson scored 22 points, including a go-ahead jumper with 35 seconds left, and Virginia Commonwealth (20-11) overcame a 17-point deficit to beat Fordham (21-11) in the Atlantic 10 semifinals at Dayton, Ohio.

Anna DeWolfe, a freshman from Cumberland, scored 16 points for Fordham, which led 41-24 late in the third quarter.

