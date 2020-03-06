On Tuesday March 17 members from the Scarborough Fire Department and our Library Director Nancy Crowell, will conduct a free, interactive, workshop on personal emergency preparedness in cooperation with the Scarborough Adult Learning Center. This free workshop will be held at the Scarborough High School cafeteria from 6:30 to 8 p.m. No pre-registration is required.

The program will teach members of our community how to be self-sustaining in the event of a major weather event or area-wide emergency. Topics of discussion will include: assembling an emergency preparedness kit; creating a family emergency and communication plan; issues related to food, water, lighting, heat, health and hygiene; prevention and mitigation strategies you can do at home to protect household members, valuables and important documents; and info on community resources.

We are holding the workshop at the High School because it is designated as Scarborough’s primary emergency shelter. One of the topics we intend to discuss, and facilitate questions about, is how to prepare your family and pets for a shelter stay, should that become necessary.

During a disaster or long-term weather event all town departments collaborate to ensure the safety of the public we serve in our community. This workshop is an opportunity for those residents to gather helpful information and ask questions of your public servants.

Severe snow or ice storms, hurricanes, flooding, and other extended emergencies can be very stressful.

When these wide-spread and long-lasting events occur public safety can be overwhelmed and likely will not have sufficient resources to help everyone as soon as we would like to. When disaster strikes you and your family need to be prepared and able to function for a few days without electricity, heat, and

water if you are on a well. Being prepared and having a plan makes these events manageable.

Please consider joining us on March 17 to learn how to become more self-sufficient in the days after an extended and/or area-wide emergency. If you have any questions about the workshop you may contact Nancy Crowell at the Scarborough Library at [email protected] or 207-883-4723, or contact me at [email protected] or 207-730-4201.

