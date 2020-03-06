BRUNSWICK — Samantha Roy scored 20 points to go with eight assists and five rebounds and the Bowdoin women’s basketball team cruised to a 90-51 win over Brooklyn on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

The host Polar Bears (25-2) will host NYU in the second round at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Sela Kay added 13 points and six rebounds for Bowdoin, while Annie Maher added 12 points and seven rebounds. The Polar Bears held Brooklyn to 30.3 percent shooting from the field.

Chanel Jemmot led Brooklyn (21-6) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Kailyn Richburg had 10 points.

SUNY NEW PALTZ 69, HUSSON 50: Marion Dietz scored 15 points to lead the Hawks (24-3) over the Eagles (19-8) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament in New Paltz, New York.

Maddie Gillis added 11 points and Maddie Van Pelt added 10 as the Hawks made 10 of 24 3-point shots.

Sydney Allen, Emma Allen and Bailey Donovan all scored eight points for Husson.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NEWPORT 74, COLBY 64: Adrian Beasley and Luther Gibbs each scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Christopher Newport beat Colby on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Hoboken, New Jersey.

The Mules (24-4), making their first NCAA appearance since 1997, got 13 points and five rebounds from Wallace Tucker. Noah Tyson and Alex Dorion added 12 points each.

For the Captains (21-6), Dalon McHugh II added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Liam Harrington added 10 points and five rebounds.

BASEBALL

MISSOURI STATE 6, MAINE 2: Logan Wiley pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and striking out six, as Missouri State (7-6) beat UMaine (0-11) in Springfield, Missouri.

Ryan Turenne had an RBI fielder’s choice in the eighth inning for Maine. Joe Bramanti then scored on a wild pitch, but the rally fell short.

Ben Whitestone had a home run for Missouri State.

MITCHELL 13, ST. JOSEPH’S 4: Dougie DelaCruz was 3 for 5 with three RBI as the Mariners (5-3) scored in seven of nine innings and beat the Monks (2-6) at the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational in Auburndale, Florida.

Dylan Fournier was 3 for 4 with an RBI for St. Joseph’s. Jonathan Dube, Ben Gravel, and Matthew Martinello each had an RBI.

SOFTBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S SPLITS:Maizie Lee’s RBI double to center field in the fourth inning lifted St. Joseph’s to a 1-0 win over Muskingum (5-5) in Clermont, Florida.

Pitcher Meredith Pence threw a complete game, giving up just three hits and walking three batters.

Later Friday against Webster University, Ashlee and Emma Seltzer each drove home two runs as the Gorloks (3-3) beat the Monks (4-6) in Clermont, Florida.

Olivia Howe singled home Meranda Martin in the top of the first for St. Joe’s only run.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 21, BRIDGEWATER ST. 16: Casey Conwell had five goals and two assists as the Nor’easters (2-1) beat the Bears (1-2) in Biddeford.

Keara Dwyer added four goals and three assists. Emily Jussaume, Anna Stowell, and Molly Camelo scored three goals a piece.

Emily Hiller had seven goals for Bridgewater State.

