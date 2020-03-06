Baseball/Softball golf tourney

Gray-New Gloucester High School’s new varsity baseball and softball coaches, Jim Beers and Darcey Gardiner welcome Rondeau Woodworks as the presenting sponsor for this spring’s Baseball/Softball Golf Tournament Fundraiser.

The tournament fundraiser will be held May 3 at Spring Meadows Golf Club, with check-in at 11 a.m. and a shot gun start at noon. Sponsorships range from $75-$500 and include specified number of golf participants, signs on specified holes and inclusion in the program of events. Golfers can sign up individually for an 18-hole round of golf, a cart, dinner and prizes for $80, or they can form a team of four golfers for $320. Each golfer will also receive a gift bag, which includes an additional free round of golf.

Mulligans and strings will be available for purchase and a putting contest will be held along with a large raffle. A grilled BBQ dinner will be served while prizes to the top teams and individual contests are awarded. For more information, email [email protected] Early registration is highly recommended.

Heart and Sole

Join Heart and Sole, an after-school Girls on the Run program for girls in grade 6-8. Heart and Sole focuses on five key components: body, brain, heart, spirit and how you connect with others. The program will be held from 2:15-4:15 on Thursdays for 10 weeks starting March 19, 2:15-4:15 p.m. Team size is eight to 15 girls. Contact Shelley Blake at [email protected] Visit girlsontherun.maine.org for more details.

Fiddlehead camps

Join Fiddleheads Arts and Science Center for April vacation or the summer camp. Summer camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 22 through Aug. 14, with before care beginning as early as 7 a.m. and after care until 5:30 p.m. Registration is open now. Call 657-2244 or visit fiddleheadcenter.org.

Muffins and more

Members of First Congregational Church of Gray would like to leave some nut-free goodies, like muffins, brownies, breads or cookies, for your organization at no cost or obligation to you. If you’d like some snacks for hungry kids or treats for hungry adults, email Jenn at panda [email protected] or call 657-3649.

The meet-and-greet event at the church, 11 Yarmouth Road, is 11 a.m. Sunday, March 8. Worship service starts at 10 a.m.

Something Stupid

At 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, the Something Stupid band returns to the Gray American Legion for the Royal River Riders Snowmobile Club. This event is open to the public.

Talent night

The Bible Believing Church’s annual talent night starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. It is hailed as great family fun with a few surprises. The church is located at 92 Center Road. For more information, call 657-3773 or visit biblebelievingbaptistchurch.org.

