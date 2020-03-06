Students of the month

Community meal

Raymond Village Community Church hosts a free friendship meal from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on March 17. A corned beef and cabbage dinner will be shared with friends and neighbors. After dinner there is an entertaining Irish sing-along with the Sebago Lake Ukulele Society (SLUKES) sponsored by the Raymond Arts Alliance, a program of the Raymond Village Library.

Community connections

Community Connections returns to their monthly meetings at 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Raymond Public Safety Building. The guest speaker is Heather DiYenno, director of the Institute for Integrative Aging with Saint Joseph’s College. Learn about the Institute, its programming and its future plans.

Opening dance act

Maine Dance Center highlights their Elite dance team as it opens for the Harlem Globetrotters at the Cross Insurance Arena. The program is at 6:30 p.m. on March 19. $50 for MDC friends and family (section F). Regular tickets are $59. A food voucher can be bought for additional $10. Please contact Maine Dance Center for purchase of tickets at 1233 Roosevelt Trail.

Nature drawing class

Raymond Village Library hosts a follow-up class with Jess to learn additional drawing techniques. During this session, students will build upon techniques learned in the previous sessions. Session 2: Elements of Light and Water is from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Material fee $10 adults, $5 seniors. For those who still have their sketchpad, pencil, pen and kneadable eraser from the introductory class and would like to use those supplies for this session, there will be no materials fee. Preregistration is required. Contact the library at 655 -4283.

Maine Maple Sunday

Celebrate a Maine tradition of Maine Maple Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 21 and 22 at Balsam Ridge, 140 Egypt Road. The Lions Club is providing a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday for a fee. Pancake breakfast will include pancakes, sausage or bacon and a drink. The profits go to Raymond Lions community projects. Tour the sugarhouse, enjoy a sample of maple syrup over ice cream and enjoy the live music and demonstrations.

Reiki sessions

Raymond Village Library will be hold reiki sessions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Reiki is a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation uses the laying on of hands or just above the body to provide healing comfort physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Preregistration is required for this class. Contact the library to reserve a session time. Sessions will be with Natasha Lougee and a suggested donation is $5.

