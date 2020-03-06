SCARBOROUGH — Kim Tarbox has been appointed president of Maine Life Real Estate Co., brokered by eXp Realty.

A licensed Maine real estate agent since 2010, Tarbox has been with the Maine Life Real Estate team since 2015 and has consistently been a top performer, working with both buyers and sellers of residential properties. She received the company’s Top Agent Award in 2017, 2018 and 2019 for exceptional sales, and is ranked in the top 10 percent of residential agents in the state, according to the Maine Real Estate Information System. She was also a nominee for Best Realtor at the 2019 Best of Portland Old Port Awards. Prior to joining MLRE, she was the agent services director for a large Portland-based real estate agency. She is currently a member of the Women’s Council of Realtors.

“Kim is a tremendous asset to MLRE and to her clients, and it was time for her to expand her role within the company” said Rob Edgerley, broker and owner of the Maine Life Real Estate Co. team. “She combines superb vision and focus, and will guide us to the next level.”

Tarbox has a bachelor’s degree in Communications from the New England School of Communications and came to real estate with a background in radio broadcasting, sales and management. She lives in Saco with her husband, Sam.

eXp Realty offers a range of technology tools and services as well as education and training to help its agents grow their business. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company.

Maine Life Real Estate Co., brokered by eXp Realty, is an independently owned residential real estate team focused on delivering an exceptional client experience.

More information about the company may be found at www.MaineLifeRealEstate.com.

