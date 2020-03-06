We can almost all agree that we are living in one of the most interesting and complex eras of United States politics.

With the 2020 presidential election on the horizon and the crucial issues that are on the line, anxiety sparks in the mind of an average voter. I see many of these candidates for this election complain, argue, pick fights and blame others in power for problems that they sometimes cannot control.

The Democratic Party needs to stop blaming Donald Trump for all the problems in the world. I believe in the two major political parties of the United States and I know that there will always be different beliefs between the two, but why are we digging through politicians’ histories, blaming officials for mistakes they had made in the past and full-blown wasting time? Nothing is going to get done if we continue to spend money on researching people to ruin their careers and impeaching presidents when the chance of them being removed from office is so slim.

All I suggest to you is to educate yourself and then vote. Vote for the one you think is going to do more. I would like to see a more presidential figure leading our country, without the obnoxious Twitter accounts, but it might come done to Donald Trump being the best choice for America.

Whatever way we go, let us go in with a positive, open mind and always hope for the best for our world leaders and the decisions they make.

Joseph St. John

student, Cheverus High School

South Portland

