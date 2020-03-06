NEWARK, N.J. — Dakota Mermis scored his first NHL goal, fellow defenseman Connor Carrick got his first of the season and the New Jersey Devils stunned St. Louis 4-2 on Friday night to snap the Blues’ eight-game winning streak.

Cory Schneider made 31 saves in helping New Jersey end a 12-game skid against the defending Stanley Cup champions, dating to January 2014. Jesper Bratt also scored and Joey Anderson iced the game with an empty-net goal.

Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues, who started their winning streak with a 3-0 victory over New Jersey on Feb. 18. Jordan Binnington had 28 saves in losing for the first time in seven starts.

Schwartz’s goal with 3:11 left in regulation cut the Blues’ deficit to a goal, but Anderson tallied his third of the season with 57 seconds left.

The Devils won despite having what would have been a third second-period goal nullified because Kevin Rooney’s skate prevented Binnington from using his pads to stop a shot.

RED WINGS 2, BLACKHAWKS 1: Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri scored to give the Detroit a two-goal lead, and it held on to beat visiting Chicago.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 32 shots for the Red Wings, who have an NHL-low 37 points and trail the rest of the league by 20-plus points.

Patrick Kane scored his 31st goal with 1:05 left in the second period to pull Chicago within a goal. Corey Crawford had 23 saves for the Blackhawks.

Chicago is last in the Central Division despite having a winning record and nearly twice as many points as the Red Wings.

The Blackhawks had won four straight, one shy of their season high, to improve their chances of closing strong enough to earn a wild-card berth in the playoffs.

Detroit ended its fifth six-game losing streak this season.

NOTES

THE NHL sent a memo to teams urging players to limit contact with fans because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The move follows a similar directive this month by the NBA, which has told its players to stop high-fiving fans and strangers and avoid taking items for autographs.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday at the close of the annual general managers meetings in Florida that he’s ordered a halt to all business-related travel outside North America for league employees.

If an individual ends up in a location affected by the virus, the NHL is mandating a two-week quarantine before that person can return to work.

The Ottawa Senators’ road game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night remains on schedule despite a recommendation to cancel large gatherings in the county where the arena is located.

