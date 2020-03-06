PORTLAND – Anthony J. Peverada, 101, formerly of 12 Richardson St., passed away on March 3, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Portland. He was born on Nov. 1, 1918, the son of John and Annette (Dordoni) Peverada.

Tony graduated from Portland High School where he was an “all-state” football player and member of the “Little Boy Blues” basketball team. He went to the University of Idaho on a football scholarship.

Tony honorably served in the United States Army during World War II in Europe. After the war, he met his wife, Philis and they were married on September 17, 1949. He joined the Portland Fire Department and retired after 25 years. In recognition of his contributions, he was honored on his 100th birthday by the Portland Fire Department. In addition, he worked for the Henley Kimball Company and the Eastern Book Company.

Tony loved to travel and visit with relatives that lived in other parts of the country. In his later years, he was a fixture at the Maine Mall where he would walk and visit with his friends. Tony was also an active member of the Greater Portland Boys and Girls Club Alumni Association.

In addition to his parents, Tony is predeceased by his wife, Philis Peverada; siblings, Caesar, John, Edith and Ermena.

He is survived by his son, Anthony Peverada, Jr. and wife Angelina (Floridino) of South Portland; three grandchildren, Joseph Peverada, Matthew Peverada, and Maria Mazzei and husband David. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Tony’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Park Danforth, the Barron Center, and Mercy Hospital for the compassionate care they provided Tony.

Visiting Hours celebrating Tony’s life will be held on Sunday, March 8 from 2-5 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Monday, March 9 at 9 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph’s Church, 673 Stevens Ave., Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Tony’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the:

Bart Peverada

Scholarship Fund

C/O Greater Portland Boys and Girls Club

277 Cumberland Ave.

Portland, ME 04101

