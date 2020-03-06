PORTLAND – Beverly Angell (Swett) Russell of Portland passed peacefully surrounded by her children on March 1, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. She was born on Oct. 31, 1932 in South Portland as the youngest of Linwood and Doris Angell. Beverly was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, Donald Russell and her first husband Donald Swett.

Beverly grew up in Willard Square and graduated from South Portland High in 1951. She had a strong connection and interest in the history of South Portland. She loved the water and spent much of her time at Willard beach and her camp in Limington. She moved to Exeter, N.H. in 1968 and later returned to Maine and her beloved South Portland.

Beverly is survived by her children Gary Swett and wife Doria of Gorham, Donna Sloan and husband Bert of Arlington, Texas, Debra Swett and husband Dan Ouellette of Saco, Lisa Joy and husband Tim of West Baldwin; seven grandchildren, Winston Sloan and family, Marissa LaCour and family, Meggan Spehar and family, Wyatt Sloan of Texas, Sarah Gaudet and family, Gabriella Joy and Timothy Joy of Maine; seven great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank the staff at Portland Center for Assisted Living for helping her stay independent for as long as possible, Cedars for the care she needed at the end of life and Beacon Hospice (especially her lady in green, Raquel) for the dignified care and friendship she received.

There will be no calling hours and the family will have a private memorial at a later date. Arrangements by Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to Beacon Hospice

in Beverly’s name

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous