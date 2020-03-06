TOPSHAM – Dorothy Lois (MacGillivary) McDorr, 84, of Topsham passed away peacefully at her home on March 3, 2020 with her husband of 67 years, Thomas, holding her hand. Her loving family was by her side.

She was born on March 12, 1935 in Boothbay Harbor, a short boat ride for her parents from Five Islands. Dorothy, a local artist, loved painting, quilting and gardening.

Dorothy is predeceased by her parents, Percy and Alice MacGillivary; her son, Terry; and six sisters and brothers. She is survived by her husband Thomas; her daughter Karen, her sons, Guy, Gary, Thomas and Shawn McDorr; and 36 grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life Ceremony at the Five Islands Baptist Church on March 7, 2020 at 1 p.m.

Arranged by Desmond Funeral Home, Bath, Maine. To share your thoughts and condolecnes with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com,

