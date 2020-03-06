SCARBOROUGH – It is with tremendous devastation and great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our daughter, Jessica Kathryn Tibbetts of Scarbrough, on Nov. 24, 2019. She was born Oct. 15, 1986.She is survived by her parents, Elmer and Norene Tibbetts; sister Amanda Hutchinson (husband Joseph); three children Lucas age 11, Maggie age 3 ½ and Cooper age 2 ½ and two nephews.She was a hard worker and dedicated leader for Goodwill Industries for over ten years. She had great compassion for others and a continuous soft smile that showed her beauty inside and out. She was sociable and had many friends. In her young years, she enjoyed playing softball and had great skills at the game, helping her team to win state championships.She was a devoted, caring mother, loving daughter and granddaughter and aunt. She loved watching ball games and game shows on TV with her dad casually at home. She is very deeply missed.Her funeral will be held on Saturday, March 21 at 5 p.m. at The First Congregational Church, 161 Black Point Rd., Scarborough. Visiting hour will be from 4 to 5 p.m.

