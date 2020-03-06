LEWISTON – Lucille Louise Alexander Hill, 77, passed away Feb. 5, 2020 at the Marshwood Center in Lewiston surrounded by her family.

Lucille was born August 14, 1942 in Brunswick to Roland D. Alexander and Annie Mae (Hatch) Alexander. She was raised by Linwood Stevens and Clarice (Hatch) Stevens of Lisbon Falls. Lucille graduated from Lisbon High School with the class of 1960. She continued her education and earned certifications in the healthcare field where she worked in several area nursing homes.

While Maine was Lucille’s home, she also spent many years living in Florida and Vermont. Lucille was an accomplished seamstress, knitter, and cook. She was well known for her desserts and cake decorating skills, which all enjoyed when she hosted large gatherings at home. Lucille loved being outdoors camping with her family or spending time near the water.

Lucille is survived by her daughter Jessica (Bibber) Holton of South Harpswell, son Linwood Higgins and wife Lizette of Fords, N.J., son James Higgins and wife June of Westtown, N.Y.; her grandchildren Dillon, Jonathan, Matthew, Mikayla, Clarissa, Alexandra; great-grandchild Liam; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Roland and Annie Mae Alexander, Linwood Stevens, Clarice Carr, and stepfather Lawrence “Red” Carr; her siblings Carroll J. Alexander, Roland W. Alexander, William G. Alexander, Robert A. Alexander, Marion E. (Alexander) Coombs and Gerald Stevens.

The family will have a gathering this summer to celebrate Lucille’s life.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous