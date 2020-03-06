“Maine home sales and prices shoot up in January.” (Feb. 21)
Median price of Maine home sales, January 2019: $200,000.
Median price of Maine home sales, January 2020: $220,900.
Year-over-year increase in median home sale price: 10.45 percent.
Wage necessary for full-time worker in Maine to afford the average one-bedroom apartment: Nearly $16 an hour.
Average renter’s wage in Maine: Less than $12 an hour.
Number of affordable housing units in Maine: 13,824.
Number of Maine households on waiting list for affordable housing: Nearly 33,000.
Number of new units built each year: About 250.
Funding for housing passed last month by legislators: $80 million in tax credits.
“Report questions effectiveness of Maine tax incentive programs.” (Feb. 14)
Amount of property taxes forgiven by the state Business Equipment Tax Exemption program, fiscal year 2018: $58.5 million.
Amount reimbursed by the state to municipalities: 61 percent.
Loss to municipalities: $22.8 million.
Portion of program administration costs returned to municipalities: 10 percent.
Amount of property taxes reimbursed by state Business Equipment Tax Reimbursement program, same period: $29.1 million.
Average BETR reimbursement of top 8 percent of beneficiaries: $202,604.
Average BETR reimbursement of bottom 92 percent of beneficiaries: $5,611.
Impact of programs on capital investment, according to Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability: “Likely marginal.”
“Maine proposal to help homeless students graduate moves on.” (Feb. 23)
Maine’s overall high school graduation rate, 2018: 86.8 percent.
Graduation rate for homeless students: 57.7 percent.
Graduation rate for students in foster care: 56 percent.
Number of homeless youth in Maine, 2017: 2,515.
Increase in homeless youth, 2014-17: 30 percent.
Number of Maine children in foster care: Approximately 1,900.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Developer seeks tax break to build workforce housing in Portland
-
Coastal Journal
Coastal History: William King’s shipping troubles
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Raymond: March 6
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: An immunosuppressed M.D.’s tips on preventing coronavirus infection
-
Times Record Opinion
David Treadwell: Bully to Bully: A Medal for meanness
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.