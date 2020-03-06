“Maine home sales and prices shoot up in January.” (Feb. 21)

Median price of Maine home sales, January 2019: $200,000.

Median price of Maine home sales, January 2020: $220,900.

Year-over-year increase in median home sale price: 10.45 percent.

Wage necessary for full-time worker in Maine to afford the average one-bedroom apartment: Nearly $16 an hour.

Related

Read Thursday’s Our View: Public health big winner in Maine’s special election

Average renter’s wage in Maine: Less than $12 an hour.

Number of affordable housing units in Maine: 13,824.

Number of Maine households on waiting list for affordable housing: Nearly 33,000.

Number of new units built each year: About 250.

Funding for housing passed last month by legislators: $80 million in tax credits.

 

“Report questions effectiveness of Maine tax incentive programs.” (Feb. 14)

Amount of property taxes forgiven by the state Business Equipment Tax Exemption program, fiscal year 2018: $58.5 million.

Amount reimbursed by the state to municipalities: 61 percent.

Loss to municipalities: $22.8 million.

Portion of program administration costs returned to municipalities: 10 percent.

Amount of property taxes reimbursed by state Business Equipment Tax Reimbursement program, same period: $29.1 million.

Average BETR reimbursement of top 8 percent of beneficiaries: $202,604.

Average BETR reimbursement of bottom 92 percent of beneficiaries: $5,611.

Impact of programs on capital investment, according to Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability:Likely marginal.”

 

“Maine proposal to help homeless students graduate moves on.” (Feb. 23)

Maine’s overall high school graduation rate, 2018: 86.8 percent.

Graduation rate for homeless students: 57.7 percent.

Graduation rate for students in foster care: 56 percent.

Number of homeless youth in Maine, 2017: 2,515.

Increase in homeless youth, 2014-17: 30 percent.

Number of Maine children in foster care: Approximately 1,900.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
affordable housing, business, editorial, education, homelessness, opinion
Related Stories
Latest Articles