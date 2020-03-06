“Maine home sales and prices shoot up in January.” (Feb. 21)

Median price of Maine home sales, January 2019: $200,000.

Median price of Maine home sales, January 2020: $220,900.

Year-over-year increase in median home sale price: 10.45 percent.



Wage necessary for full-time worker in Maine to afford the average one-bedroom apartment: Nearly $16 an hour.

Average renter’s wage in Maine: Less than $12 an hour.

Number of affordable housing units in Maine: 13,824.

Number of Maine households on waiting list for affordable housing: Nearly 33,000.

Number of new units built each year: About 250.

Funding for housing passed last month by legislators: $80 million in tax credits.

“Report questions effectiveness of Maine tax incentive programs.” (Feb. 14)

Amount of property taxes forgiven by the state Business Equipment Tax Exemption program, fiscal year 2018: $58.5 million.

Amount reimbursed by the state to municipalities: 61 percent.

Loss to municipalities: $22.8 million.

Portion of program administration costs returned to municipalities: 10 percent.

Amount of property taxes reimbursed by state Business Equipment Tax Reimbursement program, same period: $29.1 million.

Average BETR reimbursement of top 8 percent of beneficiaries: $202,604.

Average BETR reimbursement of bottom 92 percent of beneficiaries: $5,611.

Impact of programs on capital investment, according to Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability: “Likely marginal.”

“Maine proposal to help homeless students graduate moves on.” (Feb. 23)

Maine’s overall high school graduation rate, 2018: 86.8 percent.

Graduation rate for homeless students: 57.7 percent.

Graduation rate for students in foster care: 56 percent.

Number of homeless youth in Maine, 2017: 2,515.

Increase in homeless youth, 2014-17: 30 percent.

Number of Maine children in foster care: Approximately 1,900.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: