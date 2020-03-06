Back in January, before the temperature bobbed back up and the rains fell into our yoyo-winter, I drove a few miles to the throat of the trail that leads down into the west side of the Kate Furbish Preserve. It was cold and windless, with enough new snow on the ground to float my cross-country skis, and, after dabbing on some blue wax and giving it a cursory hand-smear, I set out.

For a few days prior, I had skied the thin cover on the Bowdoin fields, contenting myself with simply being on skis again. But I really wanted a trail that wasn’t boot-battered, one that explored some woodlands, and a few overnight inches suggested that would be possible. That this track was also set by our Parks and Rec. Department added to its attraction.

This track down into the west side of the 590-acre Furbish preserve begins just to the right of the golf course that once entertained the old naval air station and now is run by a private outfit that, citing supervision difficulties, has closed the course to skiers. That’s an unfortunate decision for what should be public land, but today’s story wants to glide through woods, and so that conflict, already covered in our papers, slides by.

I shoved off and immediately felt the float, the nearly effortless glide offered, on a good day, by every “kick” of a ski. One of the many merits of skiing to the sea is the land’s slight incline in that direction. You’re not really going downhill, and so you must kick-and-glide along, but you are sliding gradually down toward the purportedly level sea. That lends length to your stride; you may even begin to feel a bit Nordic. Like one of those lithe Norwegians skiing liquidly, backlit along the crest of a hill as you look up from the base of whatever you must clamber up next.

The slight cant toward the water also lets you double-pole some … for a while … before your shoulders ask just what you are up to on this supposedly relaxed day.

It’s just under a mile to a turnabout some 20 or 30 feet above the meeting of Mere Brook and Harpswell Cove, and there, skiers can make a little lollipop loop and set out back up the same track. Here then is the day’s second lift: the land-slant (as advertised above) is slight enough so that, even going up, you can maintain the illusion of float-skiing along. Perhaps you truly do have Nordic genes.

By now, even on a cold day, you are warm, the little engine that can. Skiing with rhythm offers its own snug economy, and on some days, I get so lost within it that I simply ski up and down this mile-track, feeling the breeze of skiing down and the easy rhythm of chugging back up.

But on this day, near the midway point of my initial track, I skated right and picked up the second trail that skirts for a moment the golf course and then plunges back into the dense forest on its way again to the sea. More gentle decline; more float-skiing. This trail, after passing an indent from the cove, arrives at the actual sea, where a bank of a few feet only lets you out onto the grasses just above tide. And, on a sunny day like this one, its southern exposure asks that you bask. “Well sure,” I said aloud. “I can do that; I’m a known basker.” And I settled back and let the sun’s warm palm smooth away whatever politics and polemics I was lugging with me.

I awoke where I’d drifted off, at the meeting of brook and sea, and to an underlined awareness that this brook (Mere) and cove (Harpswell) would part of my next work, as Brunswick develops a plan to lift the brook from its “urban-impaired” status to a cleaner, healthier one. That such a plan might eventually help the cove escape also its closure as a shellfishery offers added possibility. Lots of difficulty to overcome, but hopeful work on a local scale too.

My immediate soundscape featured the crystalline tinkle of a bit of meltwater falling from the oak I leaned against. But back in the woods, I heard a secondary aural backdrop, this one snarling. I’m not a huge fan of chainsaws, even as I’ve used them for decades, but these two, which seemed engaged in a bit of call-and-response, made me smile with anticipation. Back in those woods, two members of our Parks and Recreation staff were at work on a loop that would (now does) link the two trails I’d skied to the sea.

That promise might lure more of us to these trails to ski and float, which, I hope, will be another way to bring more us to the work of helping our town brook and its cove grow healthier. Even, perhaps, a trifle nordic in their flow.

Sandy Stott is a Brunswick, Maine resident, chair of the town’s Conservation Commission, and a member of Brunswick Topsham Land Trust’s Board of Directors. He writes for a variety of publications. His recent book, “Critical Hours — Search and Rescue in the White Mountains,” was published by University Press of New England in April, 2018; Tantor Media released an audio version of the book in February 2019. He may be reached at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: