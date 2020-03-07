LEWISTON — Kurtis Pelletier scored on a rebound in the second overtime to give Lewiston a 2-1 win over Scarborough, in the Class A boys’ hockey state schampionship game Saturday night at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Top-seeded Lewiston finished unbeaten at 21-0. No. 3 Scarborough ended 15-5-1, with three losses to the Blue Devils.

Pelletier scored both goals for Lewiston. John Valente scored for Scarborough. Red Storm goalie Peter O’Brien made 40 saves.

Lewiston stormed through the season undefeated by applying constant pressure. It was the same Saturday night, although Scarborough and O’Brien withstood the pressure.

The first period was almost all Blue Devils, as they outshot Scarborough 14-1 and took a 1-0 lead. The Red Storm only had three decent possessions in the Lewiston zone, only one resulting in a shot on net.

O’Brien kept the game close, stopping breakaways and short-range one-timers. At 6:15 of the first period, Logan Tripp broke in but was slashed. On the power play, the Blue Devils got off six shots, and O’Brien stopped them all. But 20 seconds after the penalty expired, Ryan Pomerleau feathered a perfect pass to Pelletier in the slot, and his one-timer made it 1-0.

The Red Storm showed more life in the second period. Nolan Matthews had two good chances on a power play, with a deflection and a wrist shot, but Lewiston goalie Keegan McLaughlin blocked the first with his pads and gloved the other.

Scarborough created more chances. Valente took a shot from the point that McLaughlin blocked with his pads, but Valente charged in for the rebound and scored at 13:20.

Both teams had chances in the third. On a power play, Scarborough’s Sam Rumelhart fired a wrister toward the far post, but McLaughlin reached it with his glove. At the other end, Lewiston’s Damon Bossie centered a pass to Pomerleau in the slot, but O’Brien stopped him.

After regulation, Lewiston led in shots, 31-19.

In the first overtime, both teams had five shots. Scarborough’s Cam Budway and Ethan Jasa began the extra session with hard shots that McLaughlin thwarted. Pelletier made a steal in the Scarborough zone, spun and fired, but O’Brien was there.

In the second overtime, Lewiston got a breakout pass and charged up the ice. O’Brien stopped one shot, but Pelletier was there for the winner.

NOTES: Lewiston has now 24 state titles, four in the last five years. Scarborough has won two titles (Class A in 2015, Class B in 1995). … Lewiston High becomes the second school to win both boys’ and girls’ hockey state titles in the same year. Greely did it twice, in 2012 and 2013. But the Blue Devils are the only program to have both teams go unbeaten all season. The Lewiston girls finished 20-0-1, the tie coming against Scarborough. … Of Scarborough’s 22 players, seven were seniors, including goalie Caleb Sellinger. While O’Brien got the nod in the playoffs, Sellinger had a solid season, going 7-1 with a 1.76 goals-against-average.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous