ORLANDO, Fla. — Tyrrell Hatton made a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 1-over 73 to end the most brutal day at Bay Hill in 37 years and build a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Sunday might not be much of a reprieve. More wind and no rain are in the forecast. Greens have progressed from firm to brick-hard. It has created a test that feels more like a U.S. Open in June than the Florida swing in March.

Rory McIlroy was happy with his run of 13 straight pars, delighted to make his first birdie on the par-5 16th and not terribly bothered by a bogey on the final hole for a 73. His goal was to survive, and he managed that. McIlroy joined another past champion, Marc Leishman (72), just two shots behind.

Hatton had a wild ride at the end as temperatures felt like the mid-50s with the wind. He had one par over his final five holes before thrusting his fist in the air when the final putt fell.

Hatton was at 6-under 210, the highest 54-hole score to lead at Bay Hill since Ben Crenshaw in 1993.

Max Homa played early – no advantage on this day with wind and cold air that felt more like the West Coast – and made a double bogey on the 18th hole that ruined a tremendous round. He had to settle for 70. By the end of the day, it was the only score under par.

The average score was 75.91, the highest for any round at Bay Hill since it was 76.29 in the second round in 1983.

Brooks Koepka played his final four holes in even par for an 81, his highest score on the PGA Tour, surpassing the 80 he shot in the second round at Muirfield in the 2013 British Open.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Jorge Campillo of Spain stayed atop the leaderboard at the Qatar Masters, shooting a 4-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round.

Scotland’s David Drysdale (64) and Denmark’s Jeff Winther (65) were tied for second at 13 under, and Benjamin Poke (66) of Denmark was two shots back.

