I am 60 years old and first smoked cannabis at age 13. I seldom had difficulty obtaining it for the next 40 years.

I thought the citizens of Maine legalized use and possession of marijuana years ago. Now, the Maine DEA wants hundreds of thousands of dollars to go after people growing and selling the plant. I believe this is absolutely contrary to what Maine citizens voted for.

Timothy Wright

Berwick

