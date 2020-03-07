I am 60 years old and first smoked cannabis at age 13. I seldom had difficulty obtaining it for the next 40 years.
I thought the citizens of Maine legalized use and possession of marijuana years ago. Now, the Maine DEA wants hundreds of thousands of dollars to go after people growing and selling the plant. I believe this is absolutely contrary to what Maine citizens voted for.
Timothy Wright
Berwick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Twenty-one aboard stranded cruise ship are infected by coronavirus
-
Nation & World
Saudis arrest 2 princes for allegedly plotting coup
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Conley leads Jazz past Celtics, 99-94
-
Arts & Entertainment
McCoy Tyner, jazz piano giant, dies at 81
-
Times Record
Women’s basketball: Bowdoin downs Brooklyn to advance to second round of NCAA tournament
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.