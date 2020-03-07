BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont closed on the game with a 17-7 run and beat the University of Maine, 61-50, in the America East men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals on Saturday night.

No. 1 Vermont improves to 25-7 and advances to play in the semifinals on Tuesday. No. 8 Maine ends the season 9-22.

Maine was down 44-43 with 11:21 left in the second half after a layup by Nedeljiko Prijovic, but Vermont pulled away.

Anthony Lamb scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half as Vermont jumped out to a nine-point lead.

Prijovic scored 18 points for the Black Bears. Sergio El Darwich added 14.

BASEBALL

BOWDOIN SWEEPS BRANDEIS: Gavin Cann was 3 for 3 with a pair of solo homers as the Polar Bears (2-0) won the first game of a doubleheader against the Judges (0-2) in Northborough, Massachusetts, 8-2.

Colby Lewis earned the win, allowing a pair of runs on four hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked one.

In Game 2, Cann opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI double and Brendan O’Neil followed with a three-run homer as the Polar Bears won, 8-2.

Seamus Keenan picked up the win in the nightcap, going the first five innings, allowing two runs on six hits, striking out five.

BATES SWEPT BY NICHOLS: The Bison got RBI singles from Nathaniel Cormier and Michael Sobolewski in the top of the 10th to take the nightcap 8-6 and sweep a doubleheader from the Bobcats in Northborough, Massachusetts.

DJ Caron went 3 for 4 with a double and a two-run homer, driving in three runs for Nichols (3-1).

John Nowak had a three-run homer for Bates (1-6), while Giovanni Torres was 3 for 4, including a solo home run.

Patrick See had a walk-off single in the Bison’s 7-6 win in the first game.

Nowak had three hits and three RBI for Bates in the second game.

MAINE 4, MISSOURI STATE 2: Cody Pasic had a two-run single in the fourth and added bases-loaded walk in the sixth for three RBI as the Black Bears (1-11) picked up their first win of the season, defeating the Bears (7-7) at Springfield, Missouri.

Andrew Ruggiero picked up the win with three innings of relief. He allowed a run on one hit and struck out three, Matt Geoffrion recorded the save.

WEBSTER 3, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: The Gorlocks (4-2) scored a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the second inning and held on to down the Monks (2-7) at the Russ Matt Invitational in Auburndale, Florida.

Drew Healey scored on a balk in the fourth for St. Joseph’s.

MEN’S LACROSSE

HAMILTON 8, BOWDOIN 7: Torben Wunderle scored with 4:22 left to tie it and Tim Sommer scored 36 seconds later to give the Continentals (2-1, 1-1 NESCAC) a win over the Polar Bears (0-2, 0-2) in Clinton, New York.

Ratner finished with two goals and three assists for Hamilton. Torben Wunderle had an assist on both the tying and winning goals.

Zach Chandler scored twice for Bowdoin.

SOUTHERN MAINE 17, HUSSON 13: Colin Kinney scored six goals as the Huskies (2-1) pulled away to beat the Eagles (0-7) in Gorham.

Tristan Dundas added four goals, while Nick James added three goals and three assists.

Gunner McAllister and Jaden Wells had four goals each for Husson.

TRINITY 16, BATES 11: Connor McCulloch had five goals and three assists as the Bantams (2-1, 1-1 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (1-4, 0-2) at Lewiston.

Reid McDonald added four goals and Cullen Wolff two for Trinity.

Curtis Knapton, Otis Klingbell and Jack Golden each scored twice for Bates.

WILLIAMS 19, COLBY 5: Kevin Stump scored five times and the Ephs (4-0, 3-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (1-3, 0-2) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

CJ Hassan had three goals and an assists, while Jack Richards had two goals for Colby.

MIT 11, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 9: The Engineers (3-1) used a 4-0 run to open a 6-2 lead early in the second quarter and held on to defeat the Nor’easters (4-1) in non-conference play at Biddeford.

Garret Bozek, Donovan Connor and Collin Morrow had two goals apiece for the Nor’easters.

