BRUNSWICK — Maddie Hasson scored 27 points and Samantha Roy added 23 as the Bowdoin women’s basketball cruised to an 86-63 win over New York University in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Saturday.

The Polar Bears will face the winner of Saturday’s game between Trine and Redlands in the Sweet 16 next Friday.

Bowdoin advanced to the second round with a 90-51 win over Brooklyn on Friday.

Annie Maher added 11 points for Bowdoin, which trailed by a point after the first quarter but pulled away with a 29-8 advantage in the second quarter.

Jenean Cuffee had 24 points and Katie Foos 12 for New York University.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

NORTHEASTERN 3, MAINE 1: The top-seeded Huskies (31-4-2) scored three times in the third period and eliminated the seventh-seeded Black Bears (15-14-8) in the Hockey East semifinals in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Maine took a 1-0 lead when Ida Press scored from Ali Beltz and Ida Kuoppala in the first period. Skylar Fontaine tied it early in the third and Alina Mueller scored 2:40 later to give Northeastern the lead. Fontaine added empty netter.

AMHERST 3, COLBY 1: Kaitlin Hoang broke a 1-1 tie with 6:30 left in the third period and Carley Daly added an empty-netter with about one minute left as the third-seeded Mammoths (15-5-5) upset the second-seeded Mules (15-5-5) in a NESCAC semifinal in Middlebury, Vermont.

Amherst with play top-seeded Middlebury in the final at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Hoang also set up Emma Flynn with 3:29 left in the first period for Amherst.

Colby’s Moira Mullaney tied it midway through the third.

Nina Prünster made 21 saves for Colby. Caitlin Walker made 28 saves for Amherst.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BOWDOIN 17, HAMILTON 6: Eliza Denious scored four goals in the span 3:29 to open the second half as the Polar Bears (2-1, 1-1 NESCAC) used a 9-0 run to pull away from the Continentals (0-2, 0-2) at Brunswick.

Denious finished with six goals, Fiona Bundy added three goals and two assists, while Elizabeth Growney, Amanda Anderson and Kate Kelly each had two goals.

Olivia Seymour and Lauren Hamilton had two goals each for Hamilton.

COLBY 16, WILLIAMS 10: Gianna Bruno and Annie Eddy both scored four goals as the Mules (3-1, 2-1 NESCAC) beat the Ephs (1-3, 0-3) in Waterville.

Emma Banks, Taylor Moore and Grace Langmuir all had two goals, while Amelia Lubrano and Eliza Dean each added one.

Claire Fitzpatrick had five goals for Williams.

ST. JOSEPH’S 10, SOUTHERN MAINE 8: Logan Champlin and Molly Barr score two goals each during a 5-0 run to end the game as the Monks (4-1) beat the Huskies (1-2) in Gorham.

Barr finished with four goals, while Champlin and Madd Beaulieu each recorded a hat trick.

Amanda Crowley and Jena Leckie had two goal each for Southern Maine.

TRINITY 12, BATES 11: Katrina Angelucci scored her fourth goal of the game with 4:49 left and the Bantams (2-1, 2-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (1-3, 0-2) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Christine Taylor and Kendall Milligan had two goals apiece for Trinity, while Lily Ives, Ellie Kirkpatrick, Marcella Filbotte and Sydney Bells each added a goal.

Margaret Smith had four goals and two assists for Bates.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »