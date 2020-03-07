SOCCER

Jonathan Bornstein headed home a cross from Djordje Mihailovic in the 70th minute to help the Chicago Fire to a 1-1 tie with the New England Revolution on Saturday in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gimenez, near midfield, lofted a long ball to Djordje Mihailovic in the left corner. Mihailovic played a high cross and Jonathan Bornstein at the near post for the finish.

Adam Buksa gave New England (0-1-1) a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute with a shot 16 yards out from the left side of the box, assisted by Brandon Bye.

Brad Knighton recorded five saves for New England.

• Damir Kreilach scored in stoppage time to help Real Salt Lake tie the New York Red Bulls 1-1 in Sandy, Utah.

• Ricardo Pepi scored a stoppage-time goal to help FC Dallas tie the Montreal Impact 2-2 in Frisco, Texas.

SPANISH LEAGUE: With some late help from video review and another decisive goal by Lionel Messi, Barcelona made it back to the top of the Spanish league.

Messi converted an 81st-minute penalty kick awarded by VAR as Barcelona salvaged a 1-0 win over gritty Real Sociedad at Camp Nou Stadium.

HIGH SCHOOLS

WRESTLING: Ben Laurence of Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, Jeffrey Worster of Oxford Hills and Mark Ward of Mt. View advanced to the semifinals at the New England championships in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Worster, the No. 2 seed in the 220-pound division, earned a technical fall in the Round of 16 and a decision in the quarterfinals. He’ll face No. 3 seed Chris Gens of Avon, Connecticut, on Sunday.

Laurence, seeded third at 170, won two close matches to set up a semifinal against No. 2 seed Kyle Gora of Alvirne in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Ward was unseeded at 152 and needed three victories to reach the semifinals. He’ll meet No. 2 seed Aidan Faria of Cumberland, R.I.

Three other Mainers – Caden Frost (106) of Bonny Eagle, Derek Cote (113) of Noble and Noah Hernandez (160) of Massabesic — are still alive in the consolation bracket.

AUTO RACING

CUP SERIES: Chase Elliott won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series event at Phoenix Raceway, his first pole of the season and ninth of his career.

Elliott made it around the 1-mile oval in 26.065 seconds. It’s the first time the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver has won a pole in Arizona. He’ll start Sunday’s race on the front row alongside nine-time Phoenix winner Kevin Harvick, who finished 0.045 seconds behind Elliott.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde seized the lead in the overall World Cup standings by finishing second in the downhill in Kvitfjell, Norway won by Matthias Mayer.

Kilde picked up 80 points to take a lead of 54 over Alexis Pinturault, who was outside the top-30 scoring places in his first downhill start since 2013.

TENNIS

LYON OPEN: Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin withstood a strong challenge from Alison van Uytvanck to win 7-6 (5), 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2) and reach the final.The top-seeded American, who trailed 2-0 in the deciding tiebreaker, faces unseeded Anna-Lena Friedsam in Sunday’s final. The German player upset seventh-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

GYMNASTICS

AMERICAN CUP: Morgan Hurd of the United States jump-started her rebound from a frustrating 2019 season by winning the women’s all-around title in the American Cup gymnastics competition in Milwaukee.

This marks the second time in three years that Hurd has won the all-around title at the American Cup, the first major international competition in the run-up to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Hurd posted a total score of 55.832 to lead the 12 competitors. Kayla DiCello of the United States was second with 55.132. Hitomi Hatakeda of Japan was third with 53.799.

– News service report

