A resounding thanks should go to the people of Maine.
By a vote of 73 percent to 27 percent you voted “no” to religious and philosophical exemptions from the vaccination law. You chose to refute emotion driven pseudo-science. While this may seem like a no-brainer to many, I have been astounded by the aggressive pursuit of convoluted arguments launched by the anti-vaxxers. Ranging from their right to individual freedom to the greed of big pharma, they were as vociferous as they were wrong.
We all have rights, but one of the greatest is our health, and herd immunity has eradicated several virulent diseases that once sickened, crippled and killed millions of Americans. The number of children who have adverse reactions to these vaccinations is miniscule in comparison to the harm done by an unvaccinated population.
Numerous studies have also debunked any connection between vaccines and autism. And, while big pharma is guilty of many sins, vaccines are actually not one of them. Most of the patents have long since run out on the common vaccinations, so they are not profit centers for the corporations.
Lastly, we need to respect science, but almost more importantly, we need to respect that we are not islands. We are interconnected and therefore must respect laws designed to protect all members of society even if we give up a few freedoms.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Books
Obscure chapter of Maine’s history – 19th-century spiritualist camp – has unexpected resonance
-
Food
A brewer’s decision to ‘Do What’s Right’ pays off, for the planet and his bottom line
-
Restaurant reviews
Dine Out Maine: Contrasting ideas are at the heart of Miyake
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: Maine’s fishermen are counting on you to eat local flounder
-
News
Source Awards nominations are open
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.