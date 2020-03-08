HOLLIS – Nancy J. Atkinson, 63, of Cape Road passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice house after a long struggle with ALS.

She was born in Biddeford, July 24, 1956, the daughter of Oscar and Helen Gosselin Dussault.

Nancy attended local schools and graduated from Biddeford High School in 1974.

She first worked at UNUM and then for the many of her family’s businesses, the most recently being BANA Corp.

Nancy enjoyed travel, ballroom dancing, golf and their place at The Villages in Florida.

She was a member of the West Buxton Baptist Church and recently had the children’s Sunday School Room dedicated in her name for her many years of service.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Brian Atkinson, of Hollis; her mother, Helen Dussault of Biddeford; her three sons, Brandon Atkinson of Scarborough and wife, Amy, Brent Atkinson of Portland and wife, Noela, and Dustin Atkinson of Hollis and wife, Jessica; two brothers, Roger Dussault of Zion, Illinois, and wife, Andrea, and Rick Dussault of Lyman and wife, Judy; four sisters, Jeanne Agreste of Biddeford, Doris Poisson of Bangor, Linda Stare of Biddeford and Cindy Guay of Biddeford, and five grandchildren, Imogen, Carmen, Oscar, Blaise and Bih.

Friends and relatives may call at the West Buxton Baptist Church, 62 Parker Farm Road, Buxton, Maine, Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4-8 p.m.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m., at the West Buxton Baptist Church, Rev. Trent Boyd will officiate.

Spring burial at South Buxton Cemetery.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton (Bar Mills), are entrusted with her arrangements.

For those wishing to post condolences please go to www.dcpate.com.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider

CCALS

Compassionate Care

P.O. Box 1052

West Falmouth, MA 02574

