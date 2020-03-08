WEST NEWFIELD – Mr. Thomas W. Bond of West Newfield, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Southern Maine Health Care surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was married to Joanne V. (McGlincey) Bond with whom he would have celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on June 4, 2020.

He was born in West Newfield on Nov. 22, 1933, the son of the late Claire Eugene Bond and Gladys Maud (Gile) Bond. He was student at Parsonsfield Seminary in Parsonsfield, until 1948 and was a graduate of Sanford High School with the class of 1951.

He served with the U.S. Army from 1956-1958 in Germany as mechanic and honorably discharged in 1962.

In 1988, Tom began the Bond Mountain Acres Christmas Tree Farm. He and Joanne operate and lovingly and painstakingly grow, care for and sell award winning fresh cut Christmas trees. He was a member of the Maine Christmas Tree Association since 1987. He worked for The Merganser Company in Maine and New Hampshire as a construction supervisor. A master finish carpenter by trade, he left his mark on many homes and businesses in the New England area.

He served his community as a member of the Board of Selectman in Newfield for many years, as well as other committees and is well known throughout the town. He was also a 65 year member of the Freemasons, Newfield Dayspring Lodge # 107.

Besides his wife he is survived by three daughters and a son, Cindy Littlefield and her husband Steve from Tyngsboro, Mass., Sandy Bond of Kensington, N.H., Kathy Masucci and her husband Dave of Pepperell, Mass., Tom Bond and his wife Monica of Nashua, N.H.; the mother of his children, Connie Carlson of Seabrook, N.H.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; two stepsons, Martin Sanborn and his wife, Jennifer, Mark Sanborn and his wife, Kate, and two stepdaughters, Glenda Tripp and her husband, Mike, and Ashley Cook; 10 grandstepchildren; and one great-grandstepchild; his sister-in-law, Joyce Bond of West Newfield; four nieces, Susan Winn of West Newfield, Patricia Moulton and her husband, Edward of West Newfield, Karen Benjamin and husband, David of Meridian, Idaho, Barbara Lemieux and husband, John of Portland; several great-nieces and nephews; and several cousins and dear friends; and his beloved English Bulldog, Lucy and his cat, Honey.

He was predeceased by his brother, Bernard E. Bond of Newfield on Nov. 11, 1981; and a great-niece, Victoria Wickson of Newfield.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, March 11, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Masonic Service at 6:30 p.m. at Autumn Green Funeral Home, Alfred, Maine. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 12, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Autumn Green. Committal prayers with military honors will be held later in the spring at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the

Newfield Fuel Assistance Program

P.O. Box 62

West Newfield, ME 04095

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous