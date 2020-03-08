GOLF

Tyrrell Hatton kept it together down the stretch Sunday at Bay Hill and earned his first PGA Tour victory, playing bogey-free over the last seven holes to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 28-year-old Englishman shot a 2-over 74 and could only smile when he tapped in a 3-foot par putt on the 18th hole for a one-shot victory over Marc Leishman, one of the few players who kept moving forward – barely – on another day of blustery, brittle conditions.

Hatton finished at 4-under 284, one of only four players who beat par for the week, the fewest at Bay Hill since 1980.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Jorge Campillo lost a two-shot lead with three holes to play, but stayed alive with two long birdie putts in a playoff and beat David Drysdale on the fifth extra hole to win the Qatar Masters.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Drew Callin scored 4:27 into overtime to give the Worcester Railers (19-36-4) a 3-2 win over the Maine Mariners (32-25-2) at Cross Insurance Arena.

The Mariners led 2-0 after one period on goals by Matt Nuttle and Dillan Fox. Worcester’s Justin Murray cut into the deficit midway through the second, and Tyler Poulsen tied it in the third.

Connor LaCouvee made 28 saves for Maine. Evan Buitenhuis had 30 saves for Worcester.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Joey Logano raced to his second Cup Series win in three weeks, holding off Kevin Harvick over the final two laps after an overtime restart at Phoenix Raceway.

Also the winner two weeks ago in Las Vegas for Team Penske, Logano overcame a pit-road penalty for an uncontrolled tire and a broken jack during another stop.

Kyle Busch finished third, Kyle Larson was fourth and Clint Bowyer was fifth.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: The Baltimore Orioles claimed right-handed pitcher Hector Velazquez on waivers from the Boston Red Sox.

Velazquez, 31, was 11-7 with a 3.90 ERA in 89 games the last three seasons with Boston, including 19 starts.

• Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander felt soreness in his triceps and made an early exit from an exhibition start, and the AL Cy Young Award winner was headed for more tests.

• Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was hit in the mouth by a fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urias and was taken to a hospital.

Calhoun fell on his back, put his hands over his face and was eventually carried off on a cart.

HIGH SCHOOLS

WRESTLING: A runner-up finish by Jeffrey Worster of Oxford Hills was the top result for Maine competitors at the New England championships in Medford, Massachusetts.

Worster, the only Mainer to reach the championship finals, lost a 3-2 decision to Beau Dillon of Salem, New Hampshire, in the 220-pound division.

Three other Mainers placed in the top six. Noah Hernandez of Massabesic was fifth at 160 pounds, Ben Laurence of Mt. Ararat/Brunswick finished sixth at 170, and Mark Ward of Mt. View was sixth at 152.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United completed a derby double over Manchester City for the first time in a decade with a 2-0 victory that was aided by goalkeeping blunders.

Anthony Martial scored in the first half, and Scott McTominay, struck from distance into an empty net during second-half stoppage time after a giveaway by City keeper Ederson.

• Chelsea strengthened its grip on fourth place with a 4-0 victory at home against Everton, getting goals from Mason Mount, Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud.

TENNIS

LYON OPEN: Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin of the U.S. earned her fifth career title with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Anna-Lena Friedsam in Lyon, France.

