Our final poll for boys’ hockey and for the winter sports season. The poll considers games played through Saturday, March 7 and was first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Boys’ hockey

1) Greely

2) Scarborough

3) South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete

4) Cape Elizabeth

5) Cheverus

6) Portland/Deering

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: