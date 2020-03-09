Arrests

3/3 at 9:20 p.m. Shaun Riley, 46, of Page Street, was arrested by Officer Nick Green on High Street on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

3/3 Lorraine Madeiros, 60, of Floral Street, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Floral Street on a charge of operating without a license.

3/4 A 17-year-old boy, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on High Street on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor.

Fire calls

3/2 at 1:07 p.m. Public assist on Allen Street.

3/2 at 5:15 p.m. Public assist on Highland Street.

3/3 at 1:08 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lincoln and High streets.

3/3 at 4:55 p.m. Smoke investigation on North Street.

3/3 at 4:03 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Bedford Street.

3/4 at 12:27 p.m. Fire alarm activation on Academy Street.

3/5 at 10:29 a.m. Odor investigation on Washington Street.

3/6 at 3:49 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Webber Avenue.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 39 calls from March 2-8.

