Arrests

3/2 at 2:22 p.m. Amber Owen, 34, of Perryman Drive, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Gurnet Road.

3/2 at 3:36 p.m. Timothy Bartlett, 35, of Bath Road, was arrested by Officer Charles Tompson on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

3/4 at 7:50 p.m. Colby Carr, 30, of Lincoln Street, was arrested by Officer Adam Merrill on Cumberland Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3/5 at 11:56 p.m. Jerry Monahan, 50, of U.S. Route 1, Freeport, was arrested by Officer Colby Leavitt on Pleasant Street and charged with operating with a suspended or revoked license and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

3/6 at 8:51 p.m. Chandler Given, 56, listed as a transient, was arrested by Officer Colby Leavitt on Bath Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/6 at 9:56 p.m. Lynne Werner, 63, of Elm Street, Yarmouth, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on Cabot Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/7 at 4:39 p.m. John Blair, 65, of Lupine Circle, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Neptune Drive on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

3/3 at 12:41 a.m. Devin Silver, 20, of Coombs Road, was issued a summons by Officer James Fisher on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

3/3 at 7 p.m. Ali Al-Faisalawi Jr., 21, of Potter Street, was issued a summons by Officer Adam Merrill at Hennessey Avenue and Stanwood Street on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

3/5 at 9:20 a.m. Randall Vickerson, 42, of Vickerson Hill Road, Freeport, was issued a summons by Officer Heather Brown at Litchfield and Vickerson Hill roads on a charge of allowing a dog to be at large.

Fire calls

3/2 at 9:09 a.m. Alarm on Timber Lane.

3/2 at 6:19 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

3/3 at 6:18 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

3/3 at 2:49 p.m. Alarm on Orion Street.

3/4 at 4:37 p.m. Alarm on Maine Street.

3/5 at 8:45 a.m. Alarm on South Street.

3/5 at 5:18 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Cumberland Street.

3/6 at 9:24 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

3/7 at 8:52 a.m. Alarm on Maine Street.

3/7 at 9:47 a.m. Motor vehicle fire on Orion Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 71 calls from March 2-8.

