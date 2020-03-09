The Brunswick Rotary Club has announced that six of its members will be presented with the Paul Harris Fellow Award on Monday, March 16. The Awards will be presented at a special meeting of the Club at noon at the Pilgrim House, 9 Cleaveland St., Brunswick.

The award was named for Paul Harris, a Chicago lawyer who started Rotary International with three business associates in 1905. The presentation of Paul Harris Fellow recognition is The Rotary Foundation’s way of expressing its appreciation for a substantial contribution to its humanitarian and educational programs. Members receiving the Award this year include Larry Fitch, Stacy Frizzle, George Gilmore, Don Kniseley, Norah Maling and David Taft.

Guests are welcome to attend this special meeting to learn more about Rotary and to celebrate this year’s inductees. The agenda will include networking/social time and the awards presentation. A catered lunch will be available for $15.

