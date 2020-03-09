Arrests

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from Feb. 25 to March 1.

Fire calls

3/2 at 5:07 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Orchard Road.

3/4 at 11:57 a.m. Smoke removal on Orchard Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from Feb. 29 to March 4.

