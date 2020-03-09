Arrests
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from Feb. 25 to March 1.
Fire calls
3/2 at 5:07 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Orchard Road.
3/4 at 11:57 a.m. Smoke removal on Orchard Road.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from Feb. 29 to March 4.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Plea hearing set for Bowdoinham teen charged in grandmother’s death
-
Local & State
Bill would exempt online charter schools from vaccine requirements
-
The Forecaster
Bath Police Beat: March 2-8
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland Police Beat: Feb. 25-March 4
-
The Forecaster
Portland Police Logs: March 2-8