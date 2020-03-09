Arrests

2/28 at 8:36 p.m. Victoria Karen L. Tranchemontagne, 26, of Acton, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Kevin Conger on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

2/28 at 8:36 p.m. Icesis M. Stanwood-Carpenter, 22, of Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

2/29 at 12:02 a.m. Jonathan R. Berry, 43, of Blackstrap Road, was arrested on Blackstrap Road by Officer Robert Ryder on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/29 at 9:15 p.m. Paul Edmund Lowe, 55, of Ledgewood Drive, was arrested on Ledgewood Drive by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/2 at 10:57 a.m. Sean R. McCarthy, 29, of Cresfield Terrace, Portland, was arrested on Falmouth Road by Sgt. Michael Brown on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

3/2 at 2:17 p.m. Elizabeth A. Goodrich, 23, of Boston, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Falmouth Road by Officer Amanda Hogg on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

2/28 at 11:51 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

2/28 at 3:34 p.m. Accident at Blackstrap and Brook roads.

2/28 at 8:16 p.m. Accident at Winn and Woodville roads.

2/29 at 10:41 a.m. Criminal mischief on Hadlock Road.

2/29 at 12:33 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

3/1 at 2:22 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

3/1 at 3:46 p.m. Trespass on Leighton Road.

3/1 at 4:40 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Oakmont Drive.

3/1 at 4:45 p.m. Trespass on Leighton Road.

3/2 at 12:46 p.m. Theft on Fundy Road.

3/2 at 1:17 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Rock Away Road.

3/2 at 1:23 p.m. Theft on Brook Road.

3/2 at 5:36 p.m. Assist Windham.

3/2 at 5:45 p.m. Criminal mischief on Winn Road.

3/2 at 6:13 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

3/2 at 7:25 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

3/3 at 8:23 a.m. Alarm on Northbrook Drive.

3/3 at 12:53 p.m. Alarm on Mackworth Island.

3/3 at 12:58 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

3/3 at 3:26 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

3/3 at 4:41 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on U.S. Route 1.

3/3 at 5:09 p.m. Structural fire on Pebble Way.

3/3 at 7:49 p.m. Assist Portland with K-9 drug search.

3/4 at 1:50 a.m. Noise complaint on Forest View Drive.

3/4 at 12:59 p.m. Assist Portland.

3/4 at 9:19 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Bella’s Way.

3/5 at 1 a.m. Assist State Police.

3/5 at 5:46 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Mountain Road.

3/5 at 8:47 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

3/5 at 6:03 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Fox Hall Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Feb. 28 to March 6.

