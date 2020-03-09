Arrests

3/4 at 2:31 p.m. James M. Petterson, 44, of Waterboro, was arrested on Mallett Drive by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on charges of negotiating a worthless instrument, forgery, theft by receiving stolen property and violating conditions of release.

3/6 at 1:53 p.m. Amazia Sylvester, 20, of Main Street, Gorham, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Thomas Gabbard for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3/6 at 3:24 p.m. A 15-year-old was arrested on Kelsey Ridge Road by Officer Jason Bartlett on two counts of theft, burglary of a motor vehicle, aggravated criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

3/6 at 3:24 p.m. A 16-year-old was arrested on Kelsey Ridge Road by Officer Jason Bartlett on two counts of criminal mischief, theft, driving to endanger, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and burglary of a motor vehicle.

Summonses

3/5 at 9:20 a.m. Randall A. Vickerson, of Vickerson Hill Road, was issued a summons on Vickerson Hill Road by Officer Heather Brown on a charge of dog at large.

Fire calls

3/2 at 11:55 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

3/2 at 1:20 p.m. Theft on Main Street.

3/2 at 9:32 p.m. Accident on Elmwood Road.

3/3 at 7:21 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

3/3 at 11:50 a.m. Accident on South Street.

3/3 at 4:36 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Durham Road.

3/4 at 7:42 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Lower Main Street.

3/5 at 8:59 a.m. Theft on U.S. Route 1.

3/5 at 10:33 a.m. Vandalism on U.S. Route 1.

3/5 at 10:58 a.m. Accident on August Road.

3/5 at 5:01 p.m. Accident on Depot Street.

3/6 at 8:04 a.m. Accident on Lewiston Road.

3/6 at 2:53 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

3/7 at 6:19 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

3/7 at 8:54 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

3/8 at 6:05 p.m. Accident on Wardtown Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 22 calls March 2-9.

