YARMOUTH — Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors is offering a healthy aging workshop 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 21 at the First Parish Church, 116 Main St. The session will feature Dr. Peggy Cyr, who will discuss how to more effectively partner with a medical provider for better health outcomes, and registered dietitian Kris Lindsey, who will talk about eating well for one or two people. A free lunch will be provided.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will also include a panel of seniors offering ideas for sensible exercise, free blood pressure checks, and informational displays, along with giveaways and door prizes. Although the workshop is free, attendees are requested to RSVP to Penny at 846-9297.

