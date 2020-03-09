Imagine if Steyer had spent his $200 million and Bloomberg had spent his $450 million (and counting) on solving climate change or turning the Senate blue or rebuilding the New York City subway or a dozen other important problems that money could solve rather than trying to sell Americans on anointing themselves savior.

They could really do some good for the world focusing their wealth on something other than themselves. Sigh.

Carol Eisenberg

Peaks Island

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: