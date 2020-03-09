Imagine if Steyer had spent his $200 million and Bloomberg had spent his $450 million (and counting) on solving climate change or turning the Senate blue or rebuilding the New York City subway or a dozen other important problems that money could solve rather than trying to sell Americans on anointing themselves savior.
They could really do some good for the world focusing their wealth on something other than themselves. Sigh.
Carol Eisenberg
Peaks Island
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record Opinion
Douglas Rooks: Managed primary falls far short of democracy
-
Do This
Artists convene to discuss climate crisis
-
Politics
Huge primary turnout seen as a sign of energized Democrats
-
Arts & Entertainment
Live Music Lineup: Bluegrass, punk and a Portland singer-songwriter
-
Schools and Education
Coronavirus forces Maine schools to think about contingency plans
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.