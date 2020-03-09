Imagine if Steyer had spent his $200 million and Bloomberg had spent his $450 million (and counting) on solving climate change or turning the Senate blue or rebuilding the New York City subway or a dozen other important problems that money could solve rather than trying to sell Americans on anointing themselves savior.

They could really do some good for the world focusing their wealth on something other than themselves. Sigh.

Carol Eisenberg

Peaks Island

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles