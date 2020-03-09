Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricus

First Parish Congregational Church, 116 Main St., Yarmouth, $20, $15 for 13 and under. 317main.org

Grammy-winning bluegrass singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tim O’Brien has released upwards of 15 albums. He’s recorded with the likes of Steve Earle, Mark Knopfler, Bill Frisell and Steve Martin. Here’s a chance to see him right here in Maine with Jan Fabricus on harmony vocals.

MissFits Friday the 13th Spectacular

9 p.m. Friday. Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland, $10, all ages. eventbrite.com

It doesn’t matter if you’re a fan of the legendary punk band The Misfits because anyone who likes to righteously rock out can do just that by seeing the all-female local Misfits tribute act MissFits. Local rock trio Peachier will kicks things off, and then it’s face-melting time with MissFits. You can also bid on silent auction swag, knowing the proceeds, along with those from MissFits merchandise, are being donated to Sexual Assault Response Services of Southern Maine.

Sara Hallie Richardson

7 p.m. Saturday. Jewish Community Alliance, 1342 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. mainejewish.org

Portland-based singer-songwriter Sara Hallie Richardson traverses the landscapes of folk, indie and electronic music with ease. Her influences include Joni Mitchell, Kate Bush and Bjork, and you can hear them all in her stunning original songs like “Carry On,” “Phoenix” and “What Would It Be Like.” Hallie will accompany herself with electric guitar, and you’ll hear backing vocals from Lisa Tripp, Jocelyn Miller and Angie Richards. Singer-songwriter Mike O’Hehir opens the show. Purchase $5 cheese plates from the Maine Cheese Guild, along with assorted cocktails from Maine Craft Distillery.

