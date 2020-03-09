Doreen Swanholm, a teacher at Mt. Ararat Middle School in Topsham, has been awarded a 2020 New England League of Middle Schools Master in the Middle Award.

“Paying attention to the learning needs of young adolescents and recognizing their unique developmental stage can make a significant difference in the lives of 10-14-year olds,” Jeff Rodman, the league’s executive director, said in a news release. “Recognizing those experienced middle-level educators is a major part of the work of the recognitions committee who often have a very difficult task choosing the winners.”

The New England League of Middle Schools is a nonprofit that provides a network of services for learning about and implementing developmentally appropriate practices for young adolescents.

