Late Nite Comedy

10 p.m. Friday. Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland, $5, 21-plus. portlandempire.com

If you’re looking for laughs on Friday the 13th, you’re in luck! Late Nite Comedy at Empire is a fun and very funny showcase of regional comics intent on reducing you to twitching piles of unfettered giggles. Be ready to be slayed by Caleb Sherman, Jamie Roux, Kendra Dawsey, Tim McCue, Matt Dundas and Sunny Dennis.

‘Charlotte’s Web’

9:30 a.m. Saturday. Nordica Theatre, 1 Freeport Village, Freeport, free, donations for the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport and Meetinghouse Arts accepted. freeportartsandculture.org

Move over, Babe, a pig more famous than you needs the spotlight for a minute. Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport presents a screening of the 1973 animated film “Charlotte’s Web,” based on the children’s novel by longtime Mainer E.B. White and starring the namesake spider (Debbie Reynolds) and the lovable pig Wilbur (Henry Gibson). When the movie ends, your kids can participate in an interactive word puzzle contest in downtown Freeport called Templeton’s Trail. Templeton’s the food-focused rat in White’s tale.

Bath Antiques Sale

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Bath Middle School, 6 Old Brunswick Road, Bath, $5. bathantiquesshows.com

On the day that marks the 200th anniversary of Maine’s statehood, here’s a chance to shop for antiques. Will you find something from that era? There’s only one way to find out, and more than 50 dealers will be peddling their treasures. Happy birthday, Maine. Now let’s shop till we drop!

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: