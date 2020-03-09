Arrests

3/2 at 11:13 a.m. Tiffany Boisvert, 35, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of assault.

3/2 at 2:59 p.m. Edward McPhail, 40, address unlisted, on Portland Street on an outstanding warrant.

3/2 at 3:01 p.m. Lourdes Carduso Catumbila, 32, of Portland, on Auburn Street on a charge of operating without a license.

3/2 at 3:01 p.m. Dustin Cole, 41, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking and an outstanding warrant.

3/2 at 8:53 p.m. Kurtis Dyer, 58, address unlisted, on Washington Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3/2 at 11 p.m. Julia Louise Kurek, 21, of Portland, on St. Jude Street on a charge of assault.

3/2 at 11:56 p.m. Milos Gordic, 56, of Portland, on Pine Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/3 at 8:45 a.m. James Peter, 25, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking.

3/3 at 12:45 p.m. Kaysean Moss, 49, of Portland, on Portland Street on an outstanding warrant.

3/3 at 1:01 p.m. Adam Smith, 29, of Portland, on Portland Street on an outstanding warrant.

3/3 at 3:12 p.m. John B. James, 55, address unlisted, on Brackett Street on an outstanding warrant.

3/3 at 4:43 p.m. Gregory Waterman, 33, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of violation of probation.

3/3 at 7:47 p.m. Shona Ann Barrett, 50, of Portland, on Gilman Street on a charge of operation after revocation for being a habitual offender.

3/3 at 8:50 p.m. Mark S. Giroux, 56, of Windham, on Gilman Street on five counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and a violation of conditional release.

3/3 at 9 p.m. Crystal Decata, 41, of Portland, on Gilman Street a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/4 at 8:33 a.m. James Petterson, 44, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3/4 at 10:12 a.m. Joseph Martin Babbidge, 24, of Bethel, on Newbury Street on an outstanding warrant.

3/4 at 12:37 p.m. Lisa M. Bradstreet, 61, address unlisted, on Forest Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3/4 at 12:57 p.m. Fakhareldin E. Adam, 22, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on charges of assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and robbery.

3/4 at 1:30 p.m. Stephen Alfred Gemme, 49, of Portland, on Chadwick Street on an outstanding warrant.

3/4 at 2:29 p.m. Brian T. Fowler, 57, address unlisted, on Forest Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/4 at 5:26 p.m. Timothy P. Stevens, 59, of Portland, on Somerset Street on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditional release.

3/4 at 6:21 p.m. Alexander Miller, 33, address unlisted, on Riverside Street on a charge of receiving stolen property.

3/4 at 8:45 p.m. Alexander L. Morales, 26, of Scarborough, on Riverside Street on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and a charge of violation of conditional release.

3/4 at 9:12 p.m. Icesis Standwood-Carpenter, 22, of Hollis, on Washington Avenue on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

3/4 at 9:12 p.m. Victoria Tranchemontagne, 26, of Portland, on Washington Avenue on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

3/4 at 11:57 p.m. David Corey Smythe, 47, of Portland, on Oxford Street on an outstanding warrant.

3/5 at 3:17 a.m. Josef . Rettman, 47, of Ocean, Florida, on Marginal Way on a charge of operating while under the influence.

3/5 at 9 a.m. Christopher J. Sibson, of Portland, address not specified on a charge of assault.

3/5 at 10 a.m. Thomas Tanner, 29, address unlisted, on Portland Street on an outstanding warrant.

3/5 at 12:45 p.m. Trevor Williams, 21, address unlisted, on Portland Street on a charge of violation of conditional release and an outstanding warrant.

3/5 at 12:50 p.m. Justin George Lynds, 32, of Portland, on Deering Avenue on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

3/5 at 2:40 p.m. Keith Johns, 52, of Portland, on Oxford Street on an outstanding warrant.

3/5 at 6:07 p.m. Sandra L. Goodman, 55, of Bangor, on Thompsons Point Road on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/5 at 7:50 p.m. Robert J. MacDonald, 52, of Portland, on Lambert Street on an outstanding warrant.

3/5 at 8:48 p.m. Timothy J. Brackett, 37, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of criminal threatening.

3/5 at 11:30 p.m. Jeffery A. Lapierre, 37, of Dayton, on Free Street on a charge of assault.

3/6 at 1:42 a.m. Ermino G. Magno, 32, of Portland, on Danforth Street on charges of criminal threatening and disorderly conduct.

3/6 at 2:18 p.m. Stanley Joseph Holmes, 30, of Portland, on Portland Street on charges of assault on a police officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/6 at 11:23 p.m. Baylee E. Lunt, 24, of Portland, on Pearl Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/7 at 1:58 a.m. Lauren Doneski, 26, of Kennebunkport, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of improper compensation for services and operating under the influence.

3/7 at 3:02 a.m. Linda L. Nag, 27, of Portland, on West Presumpscot Street on charges of assault, criminal mischief, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and an outstanding warrant.

3/7 at 4:06 p.m. Frederick Farrell, 40, of Portland, on Brighton Avenue on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

3/7 at 10:27 p.m. Biance White, 29, of Biddeford, on Riverside Street on charges of criminal threatening and disorderly conduct.

3/7 at 11:49 p.m. Matthew T. McGovern, 41, of Portland, on Racine Avenue on a charge of violation of conditional release.

3/8 at 1:38 a.m. William E. Towers, 46, of Benton, on Commercial Street on a charges of violation of conditional release and an outstanding warrant.

3/8 at 7:59 a.m. David A. Pippen, 35, of Portland, on Hanover Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3/8 at 5:50 p.m. Anthony Scherz, 30, of Portland, on Jordan Street on charges of assault and improper influence.

