The Sanford Police Department is warning dog owners to clean up after their pets or face a stiff fine.
“With the increasing temperatures, come more complaints that people are being irresponsible and not cleaning up after their dogs,” Sanford police said in a news release posted Monday on the department’s Facebook page. “We will be stepping up enforcement of this ordinance in hopes of curtailing the problem.”
Sanford police said signs asking dog owners to clean up pet waste are posted at city parks. Police are asking dog owners to comply with its pet waste ordinance or face a fine of $250.
“Keep your dogs leashed, carry poop bags to pick up your dog waste, and dispose of it properly,” the news release said.
