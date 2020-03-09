A small earthquake rattled the ground near Mount Vernon on Monday morning, according to Andy Pohl, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Gray.
The 2.2-magnitude quake was reported to have occurred at 8:07 a.m. in an area 3.7 miles north of Mount Vernon, according to Pohl. Social media reports said the quake could be felt in the Vienna and Belgrade Lakes regions as well.
Pohl said the weather service learned of the earthquake from social media and confirmed it using the live map provided on the United States Geological Survey website.
There were no immediate indications of any damages resulting.
This story will be updated.
