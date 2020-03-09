ON SALE NOW
Against Me, March 12. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22.50 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Bonnie Prince Billy and Jonathan Richman, March 13. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Enter the Haggis, March 14. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Postmodern Jukebox, March 14. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $55 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Martina McBride, March 14. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $49.75 to $129.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Holly Near, March 18. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
Lez Zeppelin, March 20. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $27 day of show, $40 preferred seating, $70 VIP meet & greet. portcitymusichall.com
Miss Tess & The Talkbacks, March 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
Kat Edmonson, March 20. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $18 in advance, $21 day of show. rocklandstrand.com
Kat Edmonson, March 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com
Jonathan Brooke, March 21. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
The Beach Boys, March 27. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $30. porttix.com
Ian Fidance, March 27. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather, March 28. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $35 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Deafheaven, March 29. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Walk Off the Earth, April 1. State Theatre, Portland, $39 to $65 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
The Jacob Jolliff Band and Town Meeting, April 2. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, general admission seated. portcitymusichall.com
Caamp, April 4. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
The Ballroom Thieves, April 5. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $22 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Melissa Etheridge, April 9. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $70 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Garza, April 15. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $22 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Sebadoh, April 16. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Delta Rae, April 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Mike Farris, April 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $54.75 to $124.75. stonenmountainartscenter.com
The SteelDrivers, April 18. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. statetheatreportland.com
Magic Beans, April 22. Portland House of Music, Portland, $10 in advance, $13 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Willie Watson, April 22. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $22 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Horse Feathers, April 23. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $16 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
John Craigie, April 24. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $16 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Judith Owen, April 25. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
Tennis, April 26. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
New Years Day, April 28. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Lespecial with Strange Machines, April 29. Portland House of Music, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Lewis Black, April 30. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.50 to $65. waterfrontconcerts.com
Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, May 1. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $28 day of show, general admission seated. portcitymusichall.com
Andrew Marlin & Noam Pikelny, May 1. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $40 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
JoJo Siwa, May 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $69.50. crossarenaportland.com
Stereolab, May 7. State Theatre, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt, May 7. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $50 to $75 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Hellyeah, May 12. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
AJR, May 13. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.75 to $59.50. crossarenaportland.com
Cody Johnson, May 14. State Theatre, Portland, $31.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
DuoDuo Quartet, May 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
The Amity Affliction and Sleeping with Sirens, May 18. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
The Mammals, May 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
City and Colour, May 22. State Theatre, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Nada Surf, May 24. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
The Head and the Heart with Margo Price, May 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Trey Anastasio Band, May 28. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Vampire Weekend, May 29. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $39.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Pinegrove, June 4. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $24 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Old Dominion with Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce, June 4. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $35 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Car Seat Headrest, June 7. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Cat & Nat Off The Rails Live, June 13. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $45 reserved seating, $100 VIP. statetheatreportland.com
Bright Eyes with Lucy Dacus, June 18. State Theatre, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae, June 19. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor 50.75 to $90.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Kevin James, June 26. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $45 to $75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Lindsey Stirling with Kiesza and Mako, June 30. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $25 to $199.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Primus, July 3. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $45 waterfrontconcerts.com
String Cheese Incident with Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, July 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $47.50 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Sam Hunt with Kip Moore, July 10. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor $31 to $100.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Nahko And Medicine For The People, July 10. State Theatre, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Sugarland with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes, July 18. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor $25 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com
Norah Jones with Mavis Staples, July 22. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55 in advance, $60 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Blitzen Trapper, July 24. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Nickelback with Stone Temple Pilots, July 25. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor $25 to $139. waterfrontconcerts.com
Bon Iver, July 31. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $57.50. statetheatreportland.com
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick, Aug. 5. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $29.50 to $500. waterfrontconcerts.com
Hamilton Leithauser, Aug. 10. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Steve Miller Band with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Aug. 14. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $25 to $250. watefrontconcerts.com
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Aug. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
The Black Keys with Gary Clark Jr. and Yola, Aug. 18. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $29.50 to $499.50. watefrontconcerts.com
Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Hardy, Aug. 21. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $29.75 to $159.75. watefrontconcerts.com
Squeeze, Aug. 28. Aura, Portland $55 in advance, $60 day of show. waterfrontconcerts.com
Kiss with David Lee Roth, Sept. 3. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, $39.95 to $1,000. waterfrontconcerts.com
They Might Be Giants, Sept. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Ghostland with The Ghost of Paul Revere, Deer Tick, Mallett Brothers Band, Mipso and Bell Systems, Sept. 5. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $41 in advance, $46 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
