This map from the Associated Press is tracking confirmed cases:
These graphs also track confirmed cases:
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Birth announcements
-
Nation & World
Track the spread of coronavirus in the United States
-
Nation & World
Booker endorses Biden, says he’ll ‘restore honor’ to office
-
Nation & World
Trading halted, restarted as stock market plunges more than 7 percent
-
Times Record Opinion
Douglas Rooks: Managed primary falls far short of democracy