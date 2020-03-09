Arrests

3/6 at 9:36 a.m. Theresa M. Dackmine, 34, of Lisbon, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Shawn Miles on charges of attaching false plates, operating after suspension, counterfeit vehicle inspection sticker, violating conditions of release and on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued for the period March 2-8.

Fire calls

3/2 at 3:10 p.m. Trespass on U.S. Route 1.

3/2 at 5:59 p.m. Accident on North Road.

3/2 at 10:40 p.m. Alarm on Ellen Circle.

3/3 at 3:12 p.m. Accident on North Road.

3/3 at 4:27 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Deer Run Road.

3/3 at 10:06 p.m. Alarm on Seal Lane.

3/4 at 11:44 a.m. Water issue on Wharf Road.

3/4 at 12:55 p.m. Water issue on Madeleine Point Road.

3/5 at 9:02 a.m. Accident on Mccartney Street.

3/5 at 3:10 p.m. Theft on West Main Street.

3/6 at 2:28 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

3/7 at 8:39 a.m. Alarm on Forest Falls Drive.

3/7 at 2:55 p.m. Alarm on Concord Circle.

3/8 at 10:09 a.m. Theft on North Road.

3/8 at 12:34 p.m. Accident on Mccartney Street.

3/8 at 5:11 p.m. Abandoned motor vehicle on Main Street.

3/8 at 10:46 p.m. Noise complaint at Juniper East.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 15 calls March 2-8.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: