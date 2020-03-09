Members of youth ministry and students at Maine Catholic schools will present the Living Stations of the Cross around the state leading up to Easter Sunday, April 12.

The Stations of the Cross began as the practice of pious pilgrims traveling to Jerusalem to retrace the final journey of Jesus Christ to Calvary. They have been prayed for centuries, allowing Christians who are unable to make a pilgrimage to the Holy Land to spiritually follow in the steps that Jesus took from his arrest and judgment to his crucifixion, death, and burial.

The youth presentation in Biddeford will be on Good Friday, April 10. Students at St. James School will present the Living Stations of the Cross at St. Joseph Church, located on 178 Elm St. in Biddeford, at 8:30 a.m.

