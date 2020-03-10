Exhibits/Galleries

“A Walk in the Woods”Annual Exhibit of Visual Arts, American landscape paintings, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Friday-Sunday through March 29. richardboydartgallery.com.

“The House of the Soul,” UNE Gallery’s spring exhibit presents a unique look at medical/anatomical drawing, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. Free.

Expressionist Abby Shahn, Speedwell Projects, 630 Forest Ave., Portland, March 13- May 9; opening reception 6-8 p.m., March 21, RSVP to [email protected] Variety of media, including photography, sculpture, printmaking.

Sunday 3/15

Stephen G. Hobson Exhibit Opening, 2-4 p.m., photos of wildlife and landscapes, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Free.

Film

Saturday 3/14

Miwa Matreyek: Glorious Visions in Animation, 3-10:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. Dance meets projection. Puppetry meets illustration.

Monday 3/16

“The Phantom Carriage,” (1921), 7 p.m., silent film series at St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., live musical accompaniment; $10/$12 at the door.

Thursday 3/19

“More Than Honey,” 7 p.m., Yarmouth History Center, 118 E. Elm St., Yarmouth. Free, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Ongoing

Patriot Nickelodeon Cinema, One Temple St., Portland, patriotcinemas.com.

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects and scholars, portlandmuseum.org.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet/events.

Museums

“Icons & Influencers: Celebrity Photographs from the Evening Express, 1920-1935,” Maine Historical Society Shettleworth Gallery, 489 Congress St., Portland. Closes March 30.

“Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Celebrates 10 Years and 100 Maine Photo Collectors,” USM Glickman Family Library, MMPA Gallery, 5th Floor, 314 Forest Ave., Portland. Through May 16. Free, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

Friday 3/13

“State of Mind: Becoming Maine,” exhibit opening, Maine Historical Society museum gallery, 489 Congress St., Portland. Special Curator Tours March 18, April 15, from noon-1 p.m. On view to Jan. 30.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday; 9-11 a.m. members only; 5-8 p.m. first Friday night of each month with $2 admission. 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum Galleries and Store, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through April 30. 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 12-4 p.m. Sunday. 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. portlandmuseum.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Maine State High School Jazz Festival, 1 -10 p.m., March 13-14, South Portland High School, 637 Highland Ave., $3-$15.

Wednesday 3/11

Skillet, 7 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $29.50, statetheatreportland.com.

Will Woodson and Caitlin Finley, 7:30 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com.

Thursday 3/12

Against Me, 8 p.m. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St, Portland. $22.50, statetheatreportland.com.

Friday 3/13

Coffee House featuring Darlin’ Corey, 6:30 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church- 267 Falmouth Road. T raditional and contemporary bluegrass. All ages, baked goods and coffee bar available, freewill offering, 781-3413.

Violinist Shaina Graff, 1:30 p.m., Freeport Woman’s Club, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, free. Bonnie Prince Billy and Jonathan Richman, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $20, statetheatreportland.com. Grant Gordy & Joe K. Walsh, 8 p.m., Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Guitarist Grant Gordy and mandolin virtuoso Joe K., $15-$20, onelongfellowsquare.com. Kendall Farrell, 7 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10- $15.46, portlandempire.com. Lullaby Project Celebration Concert, 6:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org. Saturday 3/14 Piano Cello Concert, 2 p.m., The Congregational Church in Cumberland, 282 Main St. Featuring Matthew Mainster & April Reed-Cox performing Shostakovich. Free. After Hours with Hadacol Bouncers, 7 p.m., New Orleans & Chicago style blues and jazz, South Portland Public Library, 57 Aspen Ave. Free, southportlandlibrary.com. Brightness of Color, 6:30 p.m., performance and conversation about music through the ages, celebrating increasing light, Rwanda Bean, 185 Cottage Road, South Portland. $0-$15. Enter the Haggis, 8 p.m., Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland. $20. International Open Mic, 7-9 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $0-$10, mayostreetarts.org. Studio Two – The Early Beatles Tribute, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20-$25, onelongfellowsquare.com. Steamboat gypsy band, 9 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland, thedogfishcompany.com. Sunday 3/15 Maine’s Bicentennial: Eckart Conducts American Classics, 2:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $25-$86, portlandsymphony.org. Schooner Fare/Devonsquare Reunion Concert, 3 p.m., Holiday Inn by the Bay, 88 Spring St., Portland. Featuring Schooner Fare, DevonSquare, Alana McDonald, Tom Dean, Don Campbell, $24, brownpapertickets.com. Monday 3/16 Lower Dens, 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland, $10-$15, eventbrite.com. Tuesday 3/17 Josephine County, 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $18-$22, onelongfellowsquare.com. Ongoing

80’s ‘n’ Retro Party, last Saturday of every month at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Rotating DJs spin alt, pop, and hairband jams. flasklounge.com.

Acoustic Concert, 3-5 p.m. every Saturday, Urban Farm Fermentory, Portland. Free, visitportland.com.

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, One City Center, Portland. Free, bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, live music 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com.

Irish Music Sessions, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Jazz Friday with Latin infusion Viva, 8-11 p.m. The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Quiet Riot Act, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Porthole Restaurant and Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Leonora Rabinowitz, I Love You,” A HIT-larious Comedy, Thursday-Saturday to March 21, The Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. $20, thefootlightstheatre.com.

“Native Gardens,” through March 29, Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. Comedy; well-intentioned neighbors turn into feuding enemies, $32-$60, portlandstage.org.

“The Mother,” 7:30 p.m. through March 15, Portland Stage Studio Theater, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $10-$40, portlandstage.org.

Wednesday 3/18

Russian National Ballet: “Sleeping Beauty,” 7 p.m., classical ballet, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland.

Midcoast

Exhibits/Galleries

“One of Each,” Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through March.

“Stonewall Comes to Maine,” Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick, showcases historical images and text highlighting the Stonewall Riots of 1969 and items featuring Maine’s LGBTQ+ history, through April.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Film

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure and foreign film, explorefrontier.com.

Museums

“Fast Fashion/Slow Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, inspired by the question “How are our clothes actually made?” On view through August.

“Maine’s Lithographic Landscapes Town & City Views, 1830-1870,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art. Explores the history of Maine town and city views during the first 50 years of statehood, through May 31.

“The Visitors,” new work by Andrea Dezsӧtogether with art from Bowdoin’s collections, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to April 12.

Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Thursday 3/12

World Famous Grassholes, 7 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport, $12, $15/door, 560-5300.

Saturday 3/14

Jud Caswell, 8-11 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. byrnesirishpub.com.

Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations, 7 p.m., Winter Street Center, 880 Winter St., Bath. A Paw in the Door “St. Catrick’s Day” celebration, $20, brownpapertickets.com.

Irish Dinner and Entertainment, 6 p.m., South Freeport Congregational Church, 98 South Freeport Road, Traditional dinner and Irish tunes, $12.50- $25, southfreeportchurch.com.

Concert for a Cause: Heather Masse and Jed Wilson, 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St. Donations benefit Tedford Housing.

Music in March: Simons and Goodwin, 1 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. -2 p.m. Duo covers all forms of Americana music. Free.

Sunday 3/15

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra: “Two Great 5ths,” 2:30 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. $22-$25, midcoastsymphony.org.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre St., Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Karaoke, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Thursdays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Open Jukebox, 7 p.m. to midnight, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Play tunes for free every Friday, brunswickdowntown.org.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater

“The Addams Family,” March 19-21, Crooker Theater at Brunswick High School, features live orchestra, $12 at brownpapertickets.com, $15/door.

“Our Stories Need to be Told,” The Theater Project, School Street, Brunswick, March 13-29, Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. Portrays Holocaust survivors who came to Maine after WWII. $10-$20, theaterproject.com.

Friday 3/13

Doppelbloopers improv comedy troupe, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church, Bath, $15/advance, $18/door.

