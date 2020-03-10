The Bowdoin International Music Festival has purchased 181 Park Row in downtown Brunswick. The festival administrative offices have been headquartered on the second floor of this location since 2007. Until a recent move to Cumberland, Norton Insurance occupied the first floor of the building, according to a news release from the festival.

“It was never part of our planning to purchase a building. But, the opportunity presented provided us the chance after 56 years to have a place to call home,” said Music Festival Board Chairman Elliot Rosen in the release. “We could not pass this up. That the building has such a long and storied past tied to music makes it even more special.”

“The location serves a number of the Festival’s needs, such as proximity to our summer facilities at Bowdoin College, comfortable working spaces for employees, and easy access to downtown,” said Daniel Nitsch, the festival’s executive director. “The festival, an independent non-profit, is a proud member of the Brunswick community and we expect this acquisition to further our ability to connect with residents and tourists to bring beautiful and inspiring cultural experiences to the area.”

The purchase and operation of 181 Park Row will be supported by leasing the 2,000 square foot first floor and with operating cash surpluses from recent years. All past and future donations and endowment funds will continue to directly serve educational and concert programs, according to the release.

Led by Artistic Directors David Ying and Phillip Ying, the Bowdoin International Music Festival annually receives more than 1,000 student applications for its summer institute and hosts nearly 200 events each summer season, many at no cost to the public. As demand for concerts grew, the Festival began to livestream all performances, bringing 42,000 digital viewers from 100 countries into the concert hall.

The Bowdoin International Music Festival is asking the public to share any history, stories, or other information about 181 Park Row. It can be reached at 207.373.1400, [email protected], and through Facebook.

